Here’s Who Claimed A $7 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased In Century

An Alabama man that purchased a lottery ticket in Century has claimed his $7 million prize.

The Florida Lottery said Robert Sims, 61, of Brookwood, Alabama, just claimed a $1,000 a a Day for Life top prize in the multi-state Cash4Life game drawing on July 29. He chose the $7 million cash payout option.

Sims purchased his winning ticket at the Southern Pit Stop at 9321 North Century Boulevard. The convenience store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the top prize winning ticket.

The winning numbers for July 29 were 08-11-21-36-39 with a Cash ball of 02. The odds of winning $1,000 per day for life in the game is 1:21,846,048.

Cash4Life tickets are sold in nine states – Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Maryland and Virginia.