Fred Reynolds, Jr.

Fred Reynolds, Jr., 67, of Colquitt, Georgia, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 25. A graveside memorial service officiated by the Rev. Andy Merritt will be held at 11 o’clock in the morning on Saturday, November 28, at Gordon Cemetery in Damascus, where he will be laid to rest next to his parents.

Fred Reynolds, Jr., affectionately known as Junior by his family and friends, came into this world in Early County on December 5, 1952, to the late Fred, Sr., and Hattie Mae (Widner) Reynolds. He grew up in the Damascus area and graduated Early County High School Class of 1970.

The earlier part of his adult life was spent in the Albany and Cordele area where he worked with Good Year and Marvair Heating & Air Conditioning. Around 2000, Junior moved back to the Early County and Miller County area, where he lived until departing this world on November 25, 2020, at the age of 67.

Junior loved all things Georgia, especially Georgia Football and the Atlanta Braves, and racing.

He never married or had any children, but he had a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who he spent much time with on weekends when visiting with them and his brothers.

Fred Reynolds, Jr. was preceded in death by his mother, Hattie Mae (Widner) Reynolds, and his father, Fred Reynolds, Sr.

He is survived by his brothers, Jimmy Reynolds (Cathy) of Century, Fla., Sidney Reynolds (Debra) of Colquitt, and Tony Reynolds of Donalsonville, and his nephews and nieces, Tony Reynolds, Jr., Jessica Reynolds Newberry, Kara Williams, Cameron Williams, LeAnna Reynolds, Matthew Reynolds, Laura Reynolds, Lisa Reynolds, Susanne Reynolds and Alexandria Reynolds.