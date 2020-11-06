Ascension Sacred Heart Offering Free Rapid COVID-19 Testing on Saturday

November 6, 2020

On Saturday, Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will offer rapid COVID-19 testing as well as the more common test that requires nasal swabs to be sent to a certified hospital laboratory for analysis.

The two types of tests will be provided at Ascension Sacred Heart’s drive-thru center off Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, but all interested persons must be screened in advance by first calling 850-746-2684.

The rapid COVID-19 testing is being performed in partnership with Escambia County and Community Health Northwest Florida. The county allocated federal CARES Act funds to support the purchase of Abbott ID NOW rapid test kits.

While the Abbott nasal swab test can produce results within 15 minutes, it is most accurate when used on persons who have symptoms of COVID-19. The Abbott rapid test offers the opportunity to quickly identify positive cases, isolate those people and thus slow the spread of the virus.

In comparison, the traditional PCR test that is considered the “gold standard” test for persons who are hospitalized or without COVID-19 symptoms is very accurate, but it takes longer. Lab results can be returned from Ascension Sacred Heart’s laboratory in Pensacola within 48 hours.

For Saturday’s testing, the rapid test will be provided at no cost, but it will be reserved for residents of Escambia County who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The rapid test is more valuable and accurate when testing symptomatic patients only; the fast results limit an infected person’s exposure to others.

For anyone without symptoms or for people from outside Escambia County, the drive-thru center will offer the PCR test that is sent to the lab.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 