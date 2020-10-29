FEMA Centers To Help With Hurricane Sally Assistance Are Closed By Hurricane Zeta

FEMA mobile sites in Escambia County are closed through Thursday due to Hurricane Zeta.

The sites, which help individuals apply for assistance to recover from Hurricane Sally, are set to reopen on Friday.

The disaster assistance registration centers are located at:

Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway

Marie K. Young Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road

Lexington Terrace Community Center, 700 S. Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola

Once they reopen on Friday, the centers will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and are staffed with FEMA personnel who can assist with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs.