FEMA Centers To Help With Hurricane Sally Assistance Are Closed By Hurricane Zeta

October 29, 2020

FEMA mobile sites in Escambia County are closed through Thursday due to Hurricane Zeta.

The sites, which help individuals apply for assistance to recover from Hurricane Sally, are set to reopen on Friday.

The disaster assistance registration centers are located at:

  • Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway
  • Marie K. Young Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road
  • Lexington Terrace Community Center, 700 S. Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola

Once they reopen on Friday, the centers will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and are staffed with FEMA personnel who can assist with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 