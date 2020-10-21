Escambia County Spraying For Mosquitoes Tonight In District 1, 3 And 5
October 21, 2020
Escambia County plans to spray for mosquitoes Wednesday evening in Districts 1, 4 and 5.
The spray areas will generally be in the following areas between 6-9:30 p.m.
- Quintette Road north to North Barth Road east of Highway 29
- Mobile Highway and West Nine Mile road north to I-10 an east to Beulah Road
- East Johnson Avenue north of East Nine Road east of University Parkway
Comments
2 Responses to “Escambia County Spraying For Mosquitoes Tonight In District 1, 3 And 5”
>>But they never come to Century!
October 7.
“Highway 4 to the Alabama state line between Highway 99 in Bratt and Highway 29 in Century”
http://www.northescambia.com/2020/10/mosquito-spraying-planned-for-tonight-in-these-locations
But they never come to Century!