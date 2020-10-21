Escambia County Spraying For Mosquitoes Tonight In District 1, 3 And 5

Escambia County plans to spray for mosquitoes Wednesday evening in Districts 1, 4 and 5.

The spray areas will generally be in the following areas between 6-9:30 p.m.

Quintette Road north to North Barth Road east of Highway 29

Mobile Highway and West Nine Mile road north to I-10 an east to Beulah Road

East Johnson Avenue north of East Nine Road east of University Parkway

+