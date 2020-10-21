Escambia County Spraying For Mosquitoes Tonight In District 1, 3 And 5

October 21, 2020

Escambia County plans to spray for mosquitoes Wednesday evening in Districts 1, 4 and 5.

The spray areas will generally be in the following areas between 6-9:30 p.m.

  • Quintette Road north to North Barth Road east of Highway 29
  • Mobile Highway and West Nine Mile road north to I-10 an east to Beulah Road
  • East Johnson Avenue north of East Nine Road east of University Parkway

Comments

2 Responses to “Escambia County Spraying For Mosquitoes Tonight In District 1, 3 And 5”

  1. William Reynolds on October 21st, 2020 6:51 pm

    >>But they never come to Century!

    October 7.

    “Highway 4 to the Alabama state line between Highway 99 in Bratt and Highway 29 in Century”

    http://www.northescambia.com/2020/10/mosquito-spraying-planned-for-tonight-in-these-locations

  2. just listening on October 21st, 2020 6:30 pm

    But they never come to Century!





