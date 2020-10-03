Escambia Academy Takes Battle On The Line 27-22 Over Northview (With Photo Gallery)

The Escambia County Cougars defeated the Northview Chiefs 27-22 Friday night in Canoe, Alabama.

The two schools are just a few miles apart, separated by the Alabama-Florida state line. They’ve met twice before in the Battle on The Line. In 2016 Northview beat EA 21-14 in Bratt. Then in 2017, Escambia Academy again traveled to Northview and went home with a 41-14 win.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Friday night, the Cougars jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on a quarterback keeper by Landon Sim with 6:25 left in the first, a lead they held all the way through halftime.

Thee Chiefs answered in the second half with a 64-yard pass from Northview QB Kaden Odom to Logan Bryan. The extra point was no good. Minutes later Odom found Jayden Jackson for an 81-yard touchdown. With a good 2-point conversion, the Chiefs were back on top in Canoe, 14-7.

Jackson’s second touchdown of the night was a 51-yard run early in the fourth.

EA’s Bubba Nettles and Sims had two touchdown each.

The Chiefs had the ball in the final minute of the fourth when Malik Haynes sealed the win for the Cougars when he picked off a pass from Odom with 40 seconds on the clock.

Northview (1-1) will be on the road at Walton next week, while Escambia Academy (5-1) will be at home against Autauga Academy.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.