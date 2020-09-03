Grandma Presses Charges Against McDavid Man For Stealing Her Pickup Truck

A McDavid man’s grandmother pressed charges after he allegedly hotwired and stole her her pickup truck.

Jimmy Lavon Wiggins, 22, was charged with with felony grand theft of a motor vehicle and remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $4,000.

His grandmother told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Wiggins had to hotwire the 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck in her yard on Perdue Road because she had the only keys. She said she reached Wiggins by phone and tried to get him to leave the truck somewhere for her to pick it up, or he could bring it back.

According to an arrest report, the woman told deputies that Wiggins is “constantly stealing things to get money to buy drugs”.