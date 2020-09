Friday Night Football Finals

Here are Friday night high school football scores from across Escambia County, Alabama:

Flomaton 27, Maplesville 7

Escambia Academy 49, Patrician Academy 24

Mobile Christian 28, Escambia County (Atmore) 0

T.R. Miller 35, Cottage Hill 13

Vigor 20, W.S. Neal 12

Local high schools in Florida begin play on September 18.