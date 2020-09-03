Amid Investigation, Former Gulf Breeze Mayor Retiring From CTA. Here’s Why CTA Matters A Lot To Century.

The former mayor of Gulf Breeze is retiring amid a state investigation, but he says it has no connection to the Capital Trust Agency (CTA).

CTA benefits Century financially in a big way.

The Gulf Breeze Police Department received a complaint that was referred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. In August, FDLE raided the home of Ed Gray, who was employed by the City of Gulf Breeze as executive director of the Capital Trust Agency. Two days later, he placed himself on leave and has now announced his retirement from CTA.

“It’s known I have been the subject of an investigation regarding accusations made which have no connection with affairs of the city of capital trust agency,” Gray said in his retirement letter. “There is no escaping such a matter becomes a distraction to performing my duties.”

Captist Trust Agency has provided the tax-exempt financing about $2 billion worth of projects, including affordable housing projects, airport facilities, hotel and convention developments promoting tourism, health care projects, and K-12 educational buildings across Florida and beyond.

It’s a role that has provided significant income for Century.

Century has received over $1 million dollars in fees since signing on to CTA, and balancing the town’s draft budget for the next fiscal year relies on the anticipation of least $115,000 in fees from CTA. That’s over 10% of the town’s total budget.

On the surface it might seem unlikely that Century, the poorest small city in the state, could play a part in the financing of dozens of multi-million projects including the Community Maritime Park in Pensacola, $439 million in hotel and convention centers for the Seminole Nation, airport cargo terminals, schools and apartment complexes.

The approvals were granted by Century and Gulf Breeze as members of the Capital Trust Agency, an independent public body for the purpose of financing or otherwise accomplishing development programs. Century entered into the Capital Trust Agency with Gulf Breeze in 1999 with Century essentially serving as the “second signature” for CTA, certifying that the projects meet a public purpose under IRS rules and regulations.

The CTA is structured in such a way to indemnify Century from any financial risk, whether it be from a company that defaults on repayment or any other legal liabilities, according to Michael Stebbins, CTA attorney. The funds used for the bonds are from the CTA’s funds, not from Century or Gulf Breeze.

NorthEscambia.com photo.