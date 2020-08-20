Former Century Mayor Benny Barnes Passes Away At Age 86

August 20, 2020

Former Century mayor Benny Barnes has passed away at age 86.

Barnes served 13 total years as a councilman and mayor in Century. He also previously served as president of the Century Area Chamber of Commerce.

A Marine veteran, Barnes was born in Santa Rosa County and moved to Century from Byrneville in 1960. He also worked as power house operation for Monsanto.

He is survived by his wife Edna Earle Barnes, a son and numerous other family members and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Pictured top: Serving as Century Chamber president, Benny Barnes in his “Benny’s Bar-B-Q” apron serves up smoked pork in to Carver/Century K-8 School staff and faculty in 2008. Pictured inset: Barnes addresses a chamber meeting in 2011. Pictured below: Barnes addresses the Century Town Council in 2008. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

