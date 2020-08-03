Charles David Allen

August 3, 2020

Mr. Charles David Allen, Age 80, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his Castleberry, AL residence.

Mr. Allen was a lifelong resident of Brewton. He was a member of the W.S. Neal High School Class of 1958. He retired after a number of years of service from Conecuh Sausage. He enjoyed his cows, cooking, jigsaw puzzles, video games, and fishing. He attended Castleberry Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Allen of Castleberry, AL; a son and daughter-in-law, Charles David Allen, Jr. and Jeana of Castleberry; two daughters, and sons-in-law, Charlotte and Tom Gulsby of Foley, AL and Cynthia Diane and Dempsey Kennedy of Castleberry; two grandchildren and their spouses, Kristin and Trenton Bell, and Logan and Ashlyn Allen; step-grandchildren, Paul, Amelia, Shaina, Justin, Matt, Anna, and Arthur; and his “fur baby” Bear.

A memorial service will be held from the chapel of Craver’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Bro Bob Godbee officiating.

