Pensacola City Council Votes To Remove Confederate Monument, Rename Lee Square

The Pensacola City Council voted Tuesday night to remove the Confederate monument from downtown Pensacola and change the name of Lee Square.

The council voted 6-1, with Councilman Andy Terhaar against, to relocate the monument. Terhaar instead wanted to make it more inclusive. The council also voted 7-0 to revert the name Lee Square back to its original name of Florida Square. Old maps show Florida Square was the original name of the parcel on North Palafox Street one block south of East Cervantes.

The monument won’t be coming down immediately; it will take the city some time to find a contractor to remove it to another location yet to be finalized. St. John’s Cemetery, which has numerous Confederate graves, is currently under consideration.

Tuesday night’s special council meeting went on for about five hours, with most of that time dedicated to public comment from both sides of the monument issue.

The Confederate monument at Lee Square will remain fenced off until it is removed; the area is now considered a construction zone.

Pictured: Pensacola City Council President Jewel Cannada-Wynn (top) and Mayor Grover Robinson (below) at a special meeting of the council Tuesday night. Pictured second below: Councilman P.C. Wu participated by video, as did Sherri Myers. Pictured bottom: The public was not allowed to attend the meeting in person, only remotely.