Hurricane Isaias Headed Toward Florida; No Local Worries

Isaias became a hurricane Thursday night, the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It’s headed for an Atlantic coast brush with Florida.

There are no direct local impacts expected on Northwest Florida or South Alabama. Our local North Escambia area forecast for the weekend calls for mostly sunny with those typical afternoon showers.

The latest information on Isaias is in the graphics on this page.