Century Cancels First Budget Workshop To Allow For A Little More Advance Planning

The Town of Century has canceled their first budget workshop planned for next week.

The workshop scheduled for July 23 won’t be held. Instead, according to Town Clerk Kim Godwin, the town’s accountant will be providing current financial information to each department head this week to allow each to better plan.

Additional budget workshops are planned for July 30 and August 6 at 2 p.m., plus there is a tentative meeting on the calendar for August 13 only if needed.

The town’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget will go into effect on October 1.