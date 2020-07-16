Century Cancels First Budget Workshop To Allow For A Little More Advance Planning

July 16, 2020

The Town of Century has canceled their first budget workshop planned for next week.

The workshop scheduled for July 23 won’t be held. Instead, according to Town Clerk Kim Godwin, the town’s accountant will be providing current financial information to each department head this week to allow each to better plan.

Additional budget workshops are planned for July 30 and August 6 at 2 p.m., plus there is a tentative meeting on the calendar for August 13 only if needed.

The town’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget will go into effect on October 1.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 