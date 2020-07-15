A Bottle Of Stolen ‘99 Peach’, A Knife And Cocaine Land Man In Jail

A local man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a bottle of “99 Peach” from a Century liquor store.

Aaron Keith Baxter, 33, was charged with retail theft, felony possession of cocaine and carrying a concealed weapon. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $1,500.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Fusion liquor state at 9515 North Century Boulevard. The clerk showed deputies surveillance video recorded as Baxter took a $14.99 bottle of “99 Peach” from the shelf, placed it down his shorts, and walked out.

Deputies located Baxter and his red Dodge Neon parked at the Southern Pit Stop store on North Century Boulevard, south of the liquor store. According to an arrest report, Baxter was standing at the driver’s door of the vehicle in the same clothes he was wearing at the liquor store and a bottle of 99 Peach was in plain view. He was placed under arrest for retail theft.

As Baxter was searched, deputies located a zippered case containing a bag of cocaine in his front pants pocket and a 6-inch throwing knife in his back pocket, according to an arrest report. A meant cleaver was also located under the driver’s seat within easy reach, the report states.