A Bottle Of Stolen ‘99 Peach’, A Knife And Cocaine Land Man In Jail

July 15, 2020

A local man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a bottle of “99 Peach” from a Century liquor store.

Aaron Keith Baxter, 33, was charged with retail theft, felony possession of cocaine and carrying a concealed weapon. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $1,500.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Fusion liquor state at 9515 North Century Boulevard. The clerk showed deputies surveillance video recorded as Baxter took a $14.99 bottle of “99 Peach” from the shelf, placed it down his shorts, and walked out.

Deputies located Baxter and his red Dodge Neon parked at the Southern Pit Stop store on North Century Boulevard, south of the liquor store. According to an arrest report, Baxter was standing at the driver’s door of the vehicle in the same clothes he was wearing at the liquor store and a bottle of 99 Peach was in plain view. He was placed under arrest for retail theft.

As Baxter was searched, deputies located a zippered case containing a bag of cocaine in his front pants pocket and a 6-inch throwing knife in his back pocket, according to an arrest report. A meant cleaver was also located under the driver’s seat within easy reach, the report states.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 