Walgreens Confirms Atmore Store Was Temporarily Closed Due To COVID-19 Infected Employee

June 27, 2020

Walgreens confirmed on Friday that their Atmore store was closed Thursday due to COVID-19. It has since reopened.

The chain was notified of an employee that tested positive for COVID-19, Kris Lathan of Walgreen’s Corporate Media Relations told NorthEscambia.com in an email.

“In accordance with our established protocols, CDC guidance, and out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily closed the store for comprehensive cleaning in order to disinfect the premises. We received clearance to reopen that same afternoon. Cleanings sometimes require temporarily closing a store,” Lathan said.

“When Walgreens is notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take rigorous action to meet or exceed recommendations and health advisories from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials, and other local, state and federal regulatory health agencies. Our clinical and safety teams also work closely with our field and store leadership to identify and contact individuals to self-quarantine and self-monitor for any signs and/or symptoms,” she continued.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 