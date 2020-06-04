Today’s The Last Day Of The Disaster Prep Sales Tax Holiday. Here’s What You Can Buy Tax Free.

Floridians can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday begins ends Thursday, June 4.

The following items are tax free until midnight:

For the complete, detailed information from the Florida Department of Revenue, click or tap here.