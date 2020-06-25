Portion Of Century Prison Population Placed In Medical Quarantine

A suspected case of COVID-19 has sent a portion of the Century Correctional Institution into medical quarantine.

One inmate was moved into medical isolation because he is suspected or presenting symptoms of an infectious illness, according to the Florida Department of Corrections, and COVID-19 test results are pending.

An additional 144 inmates are in medical quarantine as a result.

Large numbers of CCI inmates have periodically been placed in medical quarantine for short periods of time during the pandemic. Inmates in medical quarantine are monitored by health services staff and receive temperature checks twice a day for signs of fever. If an inmate begins experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19, FDC will place the inmate in medical isolation and a COVID-19 test will be administered.

So far, no inmates at Century Correctional Institution have tested positive, but one staff member did test positive in late March.

NorthEscambia.com photos.