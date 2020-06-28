Margie Goodale-Boutwell

June 28, 2020

Surrounded by her children, Margie Goodale-Boutwell, of Enon, passed peacefully on June 24, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Pace, Florida, and went to be with her Lord at the age of 93.

Margie was born on February 27, 1927, in Pineville, Florida to John and Tazzie Hastings. In 1940, she married George Goodale and grew a family of six children. She enjoyed being a homemaker, raising her children and helping to raise her grandchildren and even great-grandchildren until George’s death in 1978. After that, she worked briefly for the Forestry Division at the Oak Grove fire tower. In her later years she pursued her passion for gardening, fishing, traveling, hunting and just being outdoors in general. She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband George Goodale; two sons, Howard and Raymond Goodale; a granddaughter, Beth Goodale; great-grandsons, Nimiki Owl Allen, Myles Hart; and a daughter-in-law Nellie Goodale.

She is survived by her second husband, William Boutwell; her sons, Carlis Goodale of Cantonment and Edward Goodale of Enon; her daughters, Janice Allen of Mossy Head and Carol Ann Askren of Pace; sons-in-law, Robert Allen and Willard Askren; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. She was very much loved and will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Dry Springs Church Community Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus, services will be held in the open air at the grave site. The Rev. Ken Johnson will officiate.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes is in charge of all arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by Jane · Filed Under Obituaries 

 