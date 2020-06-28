Margie Goodale-Boutwell

Surrounded by her children, Margie Goodale-Boutwell, of Enon, passed peacefully on June 24, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Pace, Florida, and went to be with her Lord at the age of 93.

Margie was born on February 27, 1927, in Pineville, Florida to John and Tazzie Hastings. In 1940, she married George Goodale and grew a family of six children. She enjoyed being a homemaker, raising her children and helping to raise her grandchildren and even great-grandchildren until George’s death in 1978. After that, she worked briefly for the Forestry Division at the Oak Grove fire tower. In her later years she pursued her passion for gardening, fishing, traveling, hunting and just being outdoors in general. She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband George Goodale; two sons, Howard and Raymond Goodale; a granddaughter, Beth Goodale; great-grandsons, Nimiki Owl Allen, Myles Hart; and a daughter-in-law Nellie Goodale.

She is survived by her second husband, William Boutwell; her sons, Carlis Goodale of Cantonment and Edward Goodale of Enon; her daughters, Janice Allen of Mossy Head and Carol Ann Askren of Pace; sons-in-law, Robert Allen and Willard Askren; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. She was very much loved and will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Dry Springs Church Community Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus, services will be held in the open air at the grave site. The Rev. Ken Johnson will officiate.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes is in charge of all arrangements.