George Stone Technical College Opening In-Person Classes In July

George Stone Technical College (GSTC) is preparing to open a summer session of classes for current students enrolled in many of their programs that run July 6 – 30, so their students can have access to face-to-face instruction and the hands-on experiences necessary to complete their professional certification requirements.

“After we took a week off in March to plan, we were able to assist most of students to find ways to complete parts of their training by long-distance,” said GSTC Principal T.J. Rollins. “The students enrolled in the three stages of the aviation maintenance programs were close enough to completion of their programs that the students in the general aviation class and those in the aviation airframe mechanics’ class were able to complete their training and will move up in August. Those completing the third level of training, aviation power plants mechanics, graduated and now face preparations for their FAA certification tests.”

“A few programs including EMT, fire fighting and law enforcement were considered ‘essential’ and therefore were able to continue coming to school through the pandemic, but with some necessary changes to how we operated,” explained Rollins. “Our instructors found ways to use online resources to keep course work progressing and even accessed virtual training and simulations, such as simulated ride-alongs for our EMT students.”

For those who could come on campus, the staff also got creative and found ways to operate while factoring in the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for safety. Classes were reorganized to meet in smaller groups and to allow everyone to distance themselves.

Other programs were not allowed to operate on campus and while they were able to complete some of their programs online, they still need the face-to-face aspect of their training to complete their programs. That is where the July term comes in.

The July session will be for students already enrolled in certain programs who need hands-on training and face-to-face time with instructors to be able to complete assessments required for certifications.

The July session will include a class for the GED (Adult General Education) and will serve the following programs of study:

Business Programs: accounting operations, administrative office specialist, computer systems & information technology, applied cybersecurity, medical administrative specialist, network support services, and network systems administration.

Industrial Programs: automotive collision technology, automotive service technology, cosmetology, electricity, marine services technology, welding technology and advanced welding technology.

Plans are for the remainder GSTC’s health and public services classes, as well as some additional industrial programs, to begin August 10.

For more information, contact George Stone’s admissions office at (850) 941-6200, or visit www.GeorgeStoneCollege.edu.