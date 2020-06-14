Funeral Services Sunday For Former Cantonment Fire Chief

June 14, 2020

A former Cantonment fire chief has passed away.

Funeral services are Sunday for  51-year old Johnell Vincent Smith of Cantonment.

Smith volunteered at the Cantonment Volunteer Fire Department from 1995 to 2008 and served as chief for a couple of years. On May 28, Escambia Fire Rescue presented him with a white chief’s helmet in honor of his service.

Also last month, Smith’s 12-year old son Dakota wanted to go ahead and do something special for Smith for Father’s Day, and asked for a community parade for his dad as he battled state 4 pancreatic cancer. The two sat together in a golf cart alongside Casey Lane on a May Sunday afternoon to watch as the community came together for the very special parade.

For Smith’s obituary, click here.

Written by William Reynolds 

 