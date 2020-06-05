Florida’s COVID-19 Checkpoint On I-10 Has Been Deactivated

The I-10 checkpoint at the Florida/Alabama state line was deactivated Friday morning.

In March, the state set up a checkpoint on I-10 eastbound entering Florida to enforce an order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis concerning travelers from areas with significant COVID-19 community spread.

A similar checkpoint on I-95 at the Florida/Georgia state line remains active.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.