Florida Suspends On Premise Consumption Of Alcohol At Bars Statewide

Friday morning, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended on-premise consumption of alcohol at bars statewide.

Further details beyond the tweet were not released.

The action was in response to record-setting daily increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

On Friday, Florida smashed the old one-day record with 8,942, topping the previous high of 5,508 that was reported on Wednesday. The number of cases in Escambia County were up 155 far exceeding the previous daily record of 92.