Century Mayor, Three Council Seats Will Be On The Ballot. Qualification Deadline Is Noon Friday.

There are three Century Town Council seats and the mayor’s job on ballot this year, and less than a day remains for anyone wishing to qualify to run for one of the offices.

Two candidates — incumbent Mayor Henry Hawkins and former council member Ben Boutwell — have qualified to run for mayor. The part-time job pays $10,131.98 per year and has a qualifying fee of $126.32.

Incumbents Ann Brooks and Luis Gomez, Jr. have qualified to run for their seats on the council.

Shelisa Mccall has prefiled, but not yet qualified as of noon Thursday, to run for the Seat 3 council position. It was left vacant by the resignation of Boutwell on Monday so that he could run for mayor. There is a $52.15 fee to qualify for the position that pays $3,714.92 per year.

Candidates must qualify at the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place, 2nd Floor by a noon Friday deadline. The office is open until 5 p.m. on Thursday and reopens at 8 a.m. Friday.

The four year terms begin on Monday, January 4, 2021.