Century Health And Rehabilitation Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

June 15, 2020

A staff member at Century Health and Rehabilitation ha been confirmed positive for COVID-19, according the Florida Department of Health.

This is the first staff member reported positive at the facility on West Highway 4 in Century. They have recorded no positive patients and no deaths.

NorthEscambia.com gave facility Administrator Scott Berube the opportunity to explain from his point of view what that means as they face their first staff member case. Here’s what he had to say, in his own words:

“We want to express our heartfelt concern for our fellow staff member who has been diagnosed positive for coronavirus; our thoughts and prayers are with this individual and the individual’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps.  Coronavirus is a particularly dangerous virus for the elderly, which is why we have been vigilant in our efforts to keep our residents safe and taken significant measures to limit the spread of the virus.

“We have restricted visitors and our team is donning masks and using gloves in accordance with regulatory requirements, and we continue to follow CDC guidelines and adhere to all protocols for pre-screening residents prior to any admission, infection control techniques and personal protective equipment recommendations.

“We fully recognize how difficult this time is for our residents, staff and loved ones. Working in conjunction with all appropriate authorities, we are doing everything we can to minimize the risk of exposure to all of our residents and our staff and will continue to do so until the coronavirus threat has subsided.”

In mid-May, a vendor did test positive for COVID-19, but Berube said the vendor entered the facility only with full protective gear. The person was not employed at the facility.

