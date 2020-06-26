After COVID-19 Cases Increase At Record Level, Escambia County Urges Residents To Take Action

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased Thursday by 92, a record for a single day, the county released a statement encouraging residents to take preventative action against the virus.

“We want to remind the public that it is extremely important to continue to social distance, avoid close contact with people and it is recommended to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible as there has been a rise in cases in Escambia County as well as younger people testing positive,” said Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore.

“Through conversations with the Florida Department of Health, we have learned that COVID-19 is likely to spread from an infected individual when in close contact with someone, like riding in vehicles together. While our hospital systems are in good shape right now in terms of available beds and ventilators, we need to ensure we are all social distancing to keep it this way.”

“Please continue to wash your hands often with soap for at least 20 seconds, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, social distance, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as well as it is recommended to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible,” Gilmore said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Escambia County as of Thursday was 1,404, an increase of 315 in just one week.