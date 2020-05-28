USDA Approves Florida’s School Meals Program. Eligible Families To Receive Benefit In June.

May 28, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a Florida program to automatically issued benefits to children with no access to free and reduced price meals this summer.

The approval was announced Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida’s Florida’s Pandemic EBT Program (P-EBT).

Families eligible to receive free or reduced-priced school meals will automatically receive this benefit during the month of June; no further action is needed from recipients at this time.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF), in partnership with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), developed a P-EBT program to automatically issue benefits during the month of June to more than 2.1 million children who have temporarily lost access to free and reduced-price school meals during COVID-19-related school closures.

“I applaud President Trump and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for allowing states to identify gaps in services and develop new and needed programs that will help parents be reassured that their children will continue to receive healthy lunches although the school year is completed,” said DeSantis. “Throughout the public health emergency, Florida has taken a proactive approach to supporting families and ensuring they have access to critical resources and services.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 