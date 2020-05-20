Rain Chances Continue Daily Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Memorial Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Pictured: A rainy drive through North Escambia. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.