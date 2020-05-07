National Day Of Prayer Event Thursday At Olive Baptist Church, With 15 Acres Of Social Distancing

Olive Baptist Church will host a National Day of Prayer event Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Multiple small tents are setup across the sports complex located at 1836 East Olive Road for people to come and pray. At noon, Pastor Ted Traylor will bring a prayer and a worded of encouragement on WEGS 91.7 FM.

Prayer will focus on four topics:

Healing for the nations

Government leaders

Health workers, first responders and teachers

Church and community

The community is invited to the prayer event, which is being held on a 15-acre site for maximum social distancing. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for purchase at the concession stand.