Central Water Works Issues Boil Water Notice Due To E. Coli Bacteria; Order Includes Century Prison

May 14, 2020

Central Water Works has issued boil water notice effective immediately due to the detection of E. coli bacteria. The warning includes not only the utility’s customers, but also the Century Correctional Institution.

Central is currently supplying the Century prison with water through an emergency fire hose connection after the failure of the Century water well that normally supplies the prison. At last report, prison inmates were not consuming the water from Central but were being provided with bottled water.

In a notice, Central Water Works said, “Fecal coliform [or E. coli] bacteria were found in some of the groundwater and distribution system samples taken on April 8, 2020. These bacteria can make you sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.”

All customers of Central Water Works were advised to not drink the water without boiling it first for at least one minute.

On the date of the sample — April 8 — Central was not supplying water to the prison.

