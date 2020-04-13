Over 5,600 Tested In Escambia County. Here Are The Details, Plus Data On Hospital Beds And Vents

April 13, 2020

Over 5,600 COVID-19 test have been administered in Escambia County, and about two-thirds of those people know their results.

Here’s a quick look at testing in Escambia County and the status of the local hospitals as of Sunday:

TESTING

  • Total Tests: 5,607
  • Total Negative Results: 3413
  • Total Positive: 221
  • Total Waiting For Results: 1,973
  • Percent Positive: 6%
  • Percent Tests With Results: 65%
  • Percent Awaiting Results: 35%

HOSPITALS

  • Bed Capacity: 1,315
  • Bed Occupancy: 738
  • Beds Available: 577
  • Total Ventilators: 222
  • Ventilators In Use: 39+
  • Available Ventilators: 183

Written by William Reynolds 

 