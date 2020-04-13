Over 5,600 Tested In Escambia County. Here Are The Details, Plus Data On Hospital Beds And Vents
April 13, 2020
Over 5,600 COVID-19 test have been administered in Escambia County, and about two-thirds of those people know their results.
Here’s a quick look at testing in Escambia County and the status of the local hospitals as of Sunday:
TESTING
- Total Tests: 5,607
- Total Negative Results: 3413
- Total Positive: 221
- Total Waiting For Results: 1,973
- Percent Positive: 6%
- Percent Tests With Results: 65%
- Percent Awaiting Results: 35%
HOSPITALS
- Bed Capacity: 1,315
- Bed Occupancy: 738
- Beds Available: 577
- Total Ventilators: 222
- Ventilators In Use: 39+
- Available Ventilators: 183
