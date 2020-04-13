Over 5,600 Tested In Escambia County. Here Are The Details, Plus Data On Hospital Beds And Vents

Over 5,600 COVID-19 test have been administered in Escambia County, and about two-thirds of those people know their results.

Here’s a quick look at testing in Escambia County and the status of the local hospitals as of Sunday:

TESTING

Total Tests: 5,607

Total Negative Results: 3413

Total Positive: 221

Total Waiting For Results: 1,973

Percent Positive: 6%

Percent Tests With Results: 65%

Percent Awaiting Results: 35%

HOSPITALS