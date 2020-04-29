Over 40,000 Pounds Of Free Food Will Be Distributed Saturday At Olive Baptist, No Questions Asked

April 29, 2020

The Ministry Village at Olive will hold a Community Drive-Thru Food Distribution on Saturday, May 2 beginning at 9 a.m.

Over 40,000 pounds of food will be distributed to those in need in the community.

The drive-thru food distribution will start at 9:30 am at 1836 E. Olive Road in the front parking lot of Olive Baptist Church and continue while supplies last. Traffic will be directed to allow staff and volunteers to provide the food while following CDC distancing guidelines.  Enter the church parking lot from the Olive Road entrance (across from Walgreens). Watch for signs and volunteers who will be directing traffic.

There will be no paperwork to complete or guidelines to meet. The giveaway is open to all.

The food is provided by the Patriot Emergency Response of Quincy, Florida, and will be delivered by Butler Foods of Pensacola.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 