Over 40,000 Pounds Of Free Food Will Be Distributed Saturday At Olive Baptist, No Questions Asked

The Ministry Village at Olive will hold a Community Drive-Thru Food Distribution on Saturday, May 2 beginning at 9 a.m.

Over 40,000 pounds of food will be distributed to those in need in the community.

The drive-thru food distribution will start at 9:30 am at 1836 E. Olive Road in the front parking lot of Olive Baptist Church and continue while supplies last. Traffic will be directed to allow staff and volunteers to provide the food while following CDC distancing guidelines. Enter the church parking lot from the Olive Road entrance (across from Walgreens). Watch for signs and volunteers who will be directing traffic.

There will be no paperwork to complete or guidelines to meet. The giveaway is open to all.

The food is provided by the Patriot Emergency Response of Quincy, Florida, and will be delivered by Butler Foods of Pensacola.