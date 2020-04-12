Grab-And-Go Easter Giveaway Provides Over 1,000 Meals, Easter Goodies

April 12, 2020

Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May, retired NFL guard Josh Sitton, retired professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. and retired NFL defensive tackle Fred Robbins hosted a grab-and-go drive-thru Easter event for children Saturday at Legion Field.

Parents and children received a free boxed lunch, fresh vegetables and fruit. A free Easter goody bag was also given to children.

“The last few weeks have been a difficult time for all of us as we adjust to the new normal of limiting gatherings and social distancing amid COVID-19,” Commissioner May said. “We wanted to give kids and families a sense of normalcy and provide a fun way to get out of the house and still celebrate the holiday.”

The even was sponsored by the Sitton family and other local residents.

