Florida’s Unemployment Website Is Down Until Monday

Florida’s troubled unemployment website is down until Monday as the state struggles to catch up with payments to jobless residents.

“In order to maximize payments to claimants, the CONNECT system is offline and currently making payments and processing claims through Monday, April 27 at 8 a.m.,” the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said in a social media statement.”

Visitors to the site on Friday were met with a message about the downtime and a link to an alternative site.

Paper applications are also still available for printing.