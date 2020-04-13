Donations Accepted Monday For Tuesday Food Distribution At Carver Park In Cantonment

April 13, 2020

For the fifth week, the Cantonment Improvement Committee will provide free meals to kids in their community on Tuesday.

Donations can be dropped off at 3 p.m. on Monday at Carver Park.

Meals will be distributed grab-and-go style on Tuesday, April 14 at 3 p.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment. To receive food, remain in your vehicle, line up facing north on Webb Street and the food will be delivered to your vehicle. Children must be present.

Last week, meals were distributed to 252 young people

