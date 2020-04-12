COVID-19 Last Week In Escambia County: Two Died, Cases Increase By 85; 27 Long-Term Care Cases Reported
April 12, 2020
Two people died from COVID-19 during the past week in Escambia County.
Also during the past week in Escambia County:
- One death was a 78-year old male that had contact with a previous case but no travel, and the second ws a 91-year old female with no travel history and no contact with a known case. A 75-year old female passed away a week prior.
- The number of cases in the county increased from 125 to 210. During the week, the number of cases in Pensacola increased from 84 to 155, and the number in Cantonment went from 19 to 26.
- The number of cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increases from just one to 28. Health officials will not name the facility or facilities involved.
- The first cases were reported in Molino and McDavid.
