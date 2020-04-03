The Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Alabama Dropped Saturday, Including By Two In Escambia County. Here’s What Went Wrong.

The Alabama Department of Health has explained how the number of COVID-19 cases in the state decreased between Friday night and Saturday morning.

“On the afternoon of April 17, in the course of electronic transmission of data, an outside entity mistakenly marked COVID-19 lab results as positive when they were in fact negative,” the ADH said in a statement. “The data team has been working since yesterday to correct this information and advises it could take a few days to completely resolve the information from the outside entity. The entity is cooperating with us in this effort and has reached out to providers who ordered tests through their facility.”

“No patients received incorrect test results as a result of this data error. The error only affected the numbers reported on our website and the dashboard,” the ADH tweeted.

Friday evening, the Alabama Department of Health reported 14 positive cases of COVID-19 in Escambia County, Alabama, and then decreased the case county to 12 by Saturday morning as the data was corrected. An additional case was reported on Sunday for a total of 13.