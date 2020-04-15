Escambia Cases Increase By Seven, Santa Rosa Unchanged

April 15, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases increased by seven since Tuesday, according to the Monday midday report from the Florida Department of Health.

There are now 254 total COVID cases in Escambia County and 115 in Santa Rosa County. Both counties have had four deaths each.

The number of Escambia County cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities is 43.

Statewide, there were 22,081 cases including 21,435 Florida residents. There have been 3,099 hospitalizations and 591 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

  • Total cases — 254 (+7 since Tuesday)
  • Long-term care cases — 43
  • Pensacola — 196
  • Cantonment — 28
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2
  • Molino – 1
  • Century — 1
  • Residents: 228
  • Nonresidents — 19
  • Hospitalizations:  21
  • Deaths — 4
  • Male — 110
  • Female — 123
  • Youngest — 2
  • Oldest — 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 114 (+0 since Tuesday)
  • Long-term care cases — 1
  • Milton — 61
  • Navarre — 28
  • Gulf Breeze — 14
  • Pace — 9
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 105
  • Nonresidents — 0
  • Hospitalizations — 15
  • Deaths — 4
  • Male — 79
  • Female — 35
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 88

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 22,081
  • Florida residents — 21,435
  • Deaths — 591
  • Hospitalizations — 3,099

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 