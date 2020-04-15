Escambia Cases Increase By Seven, Santa Rosa Unchanged

The number of COVID-19 cases increased by seven since Tuesday, according to the Monday midday report from the Florida Department of Health.

There are now 254 total COVID cases in Escambia County and 115 in Santa Rosa County. Both counties have had four deaths each.

The number of Escambia County cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities is 43.

Statewide, there were 22,081 cases including 21,435 Florida residents. There have been 3,099 hospitalizations and 591 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 254 (+7 since Tuesday)

Long-term care cases — 43

Pensacola — 196

Cantonment — 28

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 228

Nonresidents — 19

Hospitalizations: 21

Deaths — 4

Male — 110

Female — 123

Youngest — 2

Oldest — 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 114 (+0 since Tuesday)

Long-term care cases — 1

Milton — 61

Navarre — 28

Gulf Breeze — 14

Pace — 9

Jay — 2

Residents: 105

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 15

Deaths — 4

Male — 79

Female — 35

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 88

Florida cases: