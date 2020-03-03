Super Tuesday: Alabamians Head To The Polls

Alabamians are headed to the polls on this Super Tuesday.

There are 14 Democratic candidates for president on the Alabama ballot, even though about half of them have already dropped out of the race. On the Republican ballot, there are just two candidates for president — Donald Trump and Bill Weld.

Other high profile races are the Republican contest for U.S. Senate and House.

There are seven candidates on the Republican ballot for U.S. Senate:

Northwest Alabama businessman Stanley Adair

Southwest Alabama U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne

Shelby County state Rep. Arnold Mooney

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore

Activist Ruth Page Nelson

Former U.S. Sen. and ex-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville

There are five candidates in the race for Byrne’s U.S. House seat representing southwest Alabama:

Businessman Jerry Carl

Veteran John Castoriani

Former state Sen. Bill Hightower

Business owner Wes Lambert

State Rep. Chris Pringle

Both ballots include numerous races for party delegates.

Click below for sample ballots from Escambia County, Alabama:

Polls are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary Election is March 17.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.