Super Tuesday: Alabamians Head To The Polls
March 3, 2020
Alabamians are headed to the polls on this Super Tuesday.
There are 14 Democratic candidates for president on the Alabama ballot, even though about half of them have already dropped out of the race. On the Republican ballot, there are just two candidates for president — Donald Trump and Bill Weld.
Other high profile races are the Republican contest for U.S. Senate and House.
There are seven candidates on the Republican ballot for U.S. Senate:
- Northwest Alabama businessman Stanley Adair
- Southwest Alabama U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne
- Shelby County state Rep. Arnold Mooney
- Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore
- Activist Ruth Page Nelson
- Former U.S. Sen. and ex-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions
- Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville
There are five candidates in the race for Byrne’s U.S. House seat representing southwest Alabama:
- Businessman Jerry Carl
- Veteran John Castoriani
- Former state Sen. Bill Hightower
- Business owner Wes Lambert
- State Rep. Chris Pringle
Both ballots include numerous races for party delegates.
Click below for sample ballots from Escambia County, Alabama:
Polls are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary Election is March 17.
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
