Super Tuesday: Alabamians Head To The Polls

March 3, 2020

Alabamians are headed to the polls on this Super Tuesday.

There are 14 Democratic candidates for president on the Alabama ballot, even though about half of them have already dropped out of the race. On the Republican ballot, there are just two candidates for president — Donald Trump and Bill Weld.

Other high profile races are the Republican contest for U.S. Senate and House.

There are seven candidates on the Republican ballot for U.S. Senate:

  • Northwest Alabama businessman Stanley Adair
  • Southwest Alabama U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne
  • Shelby County state Rep. Arnold Mooney
  • Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore
  • Activist Ruth Page Nelson
  • Former U.S. Sen. and ex-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions
  • Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville

There are five candidates in the race for Byrne’s U.S. House seat representing southwest Alabama:

  • Businessman Jerry Carl
  • Veteran John Castoriani
  • Former state Sen. Bill Hightower
  • Business owner Wes Lambert
  • State Rep. Chris Pringle

Both ballots include numerous races for party delegates.

Click below for sample ballots from Escambia County, Alabama:

Polls are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary Election is March 17.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 