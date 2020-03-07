Sentenced To Death Twice Before, Escambia Man Will Now Serve Life In Prison For 1998 Nine Mile Popeyes Murder

March 7, 2020

An Escambia County man that has been sentenced to death twice won’t be going back to death row but was instead sentenced to life without parole on Friday.

Timothy Hurst, was sent to death death row for a 1998 murder in Pensacola, has been at the center of major Supreme Court rulings that found Florida’s death-penalty sentencing system unconstitutional.

Hurst was sentenced to death for the 1998 killing of fast-food worker Cynthia Harrison in Pensacola. Harrison, an assistant manager at a Nine Mile Road Popeye’s Fried Chicken restaurant where Hurst worked, was bound, gagged and stabbed more than 60 times. Her body was found in a freezer.

The jury that first convicted him voted 7-5 in favor of death but was later tossed out after the courts ruled a death sentence must be unanimous.

A jury was impaneled for a two-week resentencing hearing, but failed Friday reach a unanimous decision for the death penalty. Hurst was immediately sentenced to life in prison without parole.

