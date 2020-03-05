NAS Pensacola: Everything’s Normal, No Incident On Base

Everything is normal onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola today, according to base officials responding to rumors.

Rumors began to circulate that there was something amiss on the base, which was site of a terrorist attack that claimed three lives in December.

NAS Pensacola released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“There are incorrect reports that a shelter in place announcement was made for NAS Pensacola. There is currently no incident on the base and the base is operating as normal.”