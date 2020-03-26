How Many COVID-19 Tests Have Been Done In Escambia County? It’s Not Very Clear, But Health Boss Says There Is No ‘Community Spread’

One thousand or more COVID-19 tests have been done in Escambia County, but exactly how many remains unclear.

Dr. John Lanza, director of the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, said early Wednesday morning that “1,000 or so” tests have been done by the hospitals in the county. The samples have either gone to private labs or now Sacred Heart has in-hospital capabilities to run 50 or more tests per day.

The state’s official data dashboard, as of Wednesday night, shows 237 only total tests in Escambia County. Lanza said those tests are the ones that have been processed by the Bureau of Public Health Laboratories in Florida and don’t necessarily reflect the hospital tests. The datas shows 217 of those tests were negative, and three are still pending.

Wednesday night the state was reporting 17 total confirmed positive tests in Escambia County. The health department says the increasing numbers is due to the increased number of tests processed.

“The most testing you do, the more chance you are going to find positives,” Lanza said. He said the positive rate in Escambia County is about 1%, compared to 9-10% on average for the state and country.

“That also indicates the lack of community spread here because we are only getting 1% positives,” he added. New York state is at 25%.

Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown, according to the CDC.

As for testing protocol — who gets a test and who does not — Lanza explained it comes down to screening questions. Those questions, according to a FDOH Escambia news release, include:

Are you experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath?

Have you returned from travel to an affected area, or been on a cruise within the last 14 days?

Have you been around someone diagnosed with COVID-19? Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

When asked how someone would expect to know if they have come in contact with a diagnosed COVID-19 case, Lanza said it’s not likely that has occurred.

“Since there is not a declared clear community spread, the the chances are you have not come in contact with someone with COVID. If there is community spread, then that would be a different answer and the criteria might change at that point,” Lanza said.