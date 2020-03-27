Florida To Add Road Checkpoints As Louisiana Added To Travel Self-Isolation Requirements

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday afternoon there will be highway checkpoints in the Panhandle as he adds Louisiana residents to the state’s quarantine requirements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter Thursday to DeSantis, Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley requested that Louisiana be added to the required 14-day quarantine the governor has imposed upon travelers from the New York area. On Monday, the governor ordered people traveling by air to Florida from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days.

“My request is that you acknowledge travel restrictions for visitors coming into Northwest Florida, particularly those coming from Louisiana. Many of these travelers may be bringing the virus with them but are not yet symptomatic,” Gilley wrote. “I believe that Escambia County could be protected if you issue a statement specifically requiring a quarantine of at least 14 days for any visitor coming from Louisiana.”

“There’s a fear that as New Orleans becomes more of a hotspot that you could have an influx of people into the Florida Panhandle from Louisiana,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said counties and the Florida Highway Patrol will be able to enforce the requirements at checkpoints on the “main thoroughfares” into Florida, including I-10. He suggested vehicles with Florida license plates would be flagged, stopped at the checkpoints, and informed of the 14-day self-isolation requirement.

“All we’re trying to do is keep our residents here safe. If you’re coming from one of the epicenters, we probably think that you should follow the directions of your state and local officials, and if they’re telling you to shelter in place, then do that, but don’t come here because we’re trying to protect our folks,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also suspended new vacation rentals for 14 days.

As of Friday afternoon, Louisiana had 2,746 positive cases and 119 deaths due to coronavirus. Florida had 2,900 cases with 34 deaths. Louisiana is under a shelter-in-place order, while Florida is not.