Florida Gas Prices Drop. And So Does The Demand.

March 30, 2020

Florida gas prices are  getting cheaper, as demand drops as residents are urged to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Gas prices are plunging primarily because Floridians are not driving as much as they normally do this time of year. According to the Florida Petroleum and Marketers Association, gasoline demand in major metro areas is down by as much as 50 percent. Additionally, concession sales inside the stores are reportedly down 10-15 percent.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $1.98 per gallon. The state average has declined more than 40 cents in the past month.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $1.91 Sunday night. The lowest price per gallon in North Escambia was at $1.75 per gallon at one Cantonment station.

“The cost for gasoline has dramatically declined in the past month, and there are even more discounts to come,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If the state average eventually drifts below $1.73, pump prices would be the lowest since 2009. That may not be a difficult benchmark to reach. If wholesale prices hold at current levels, the state average could eventually sink below $1.60 per gallon. Although these savings are a tremendous benefit for drivers, unfortunately they come at a time when residents are unable to go out and enjoy them.”

