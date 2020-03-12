Flomaton PD Wants To Purchase A Much Needed K-9, And They’re Accepting Donations

March 12, 2020

The Flomaton Police Department is accepting donations to assist in the purchase of a trained K-9 for the department.

The K-9 purchased out of donated funds will be trained for non-bite tracking such as missing children and persona, and fleeing fugitives; along with drug apprehension and detection.

“The K-9 will be a great tool for the Flomaton Police Department to continue to ensure the safety of our citizens and visitors, with also being a great PR tool for children of our community,” Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson said. “This project is a great investment in our town and community.”

Donations to the K-9 fund can be made to the town clerk at the Flomaton Municipal Complex at 2125 Ringold Street. Donations can also be made by mail to: Town of Flomaton, P.O. Box 632, Flomaton, AL 36441.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 