Flomaton PD Wants To Purchase A Much Needed K-9, And They’re Accepting Donations

The Flomaton Police Department is accepting donations to assist in the purchase of a trained K-9 for the department.

The K-9 purchased out of donated funds will be trained for non-bite tracking such as missing children and persona, and fleeing fugitives; along with drug apprehension and detection.

“The K-9 will be a great tool for the Flomaton Police Department to continue to ensure the safety of our citizens and visitors, with also being a great PR tool for children of our community,” Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson said. “This project is a great investment in our town and community.”

Donations to the K-9 fund can be made to the town clerk at the Flomaton Municipal Complex at 2125 Ringold Street. Donations can also be made by mail to: Town of Flomaton, P.O. Box 632, Flomaton, AL 36441.