Escambia Sheriff’s Office Suspends Some Functions Due To COVID-19
March 18, 2020
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has suspended several functions to support the statewide initiative of social distancing. Beginning Wednesday morning, March 18, the following changes are being implemented:
- Training Division: All agency training and travel for training purposes has been canceled.
- Civil: As of today, there will be no suspension of services provided. Civil processes will continue as normal, until an order is issued by Court Administrators or the Chief Judge.
- Warrants: As of today, there will be no suspension of any services provided.
- Patrol: There will be no interruption of services to the public. Deputies have been provided guidelines for citizen contact. Reports where there is no immediate threat to life or safety can be made via the E-Reports section on the ECSO website. All citizen RideAlong programs have been suspended.
- School Resource: School resource deputies have been reallocated to areas within the agency.
- Investigations: There will be no interruption of services to the public.
- Victim Services: Victim Advocates have suspended face-to-face contact; assistance is being provided via telephone.
- Human Resources: All interviews and polygraphs have been suspended and none are currently being scheduled. HR is available by telephone for any questions.
- Community Relations: All community events have been suspended.
- Communications: Dispatchers will ask specific questions to identify risk factors for responding deputies.
- Records/Public Records: Records may be requested by telephone or via the records request center on the ECSO website. (escambiaso.govqa.us)
- Citizen Complaints: If you wish to file a complaint on a Sheriff’s Office Employee please follow the link below. All complaint forms must be signed and returned to the Sheriff’s Office.
- Property/Facilities: All deliveries will be accepted without vendors entering the physical building.
- Front Lobby: The lobby will remain open. Fingerprinting has been suspended.
- Evidence: All activities with the public are suspended, the office will be open and we are requesting that business be conducted by phone.
