Escambia COVID-19 Cases Rise To 22, Santa Rosa At 11

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by two while the number in Santa Rosa County decreased by one in the lastest midday report from the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County now has 22 cases — 15 in Pensacola, six in Cantonment and one non-resident that is in the county. They range in age from 22 to 76, and only one is hospitalized.

Santa Rosa County has 11 cases with one death and six hospitalizations. The cases range in age from two months to 81 years. Santa Rosa County had 12 cases reported on Thursday, but one was reclassified.

There are now 2,900 cases in Florida, of which 2,757 are Florida residents and 135 are non-residents. The death toll now stands at 35.