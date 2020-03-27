Escambia COVID-19 Cases Rise To 22, Santa Rosa At 11

March 27, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by two while the number in Santa Rosa County decreased by one in the lastest midday report from the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County now has 22 cases — 15 in Pensacola, six in Cantonment  and one non-resident that is in the county. They range in age from 22 to 76, and only one is hospitalized.

Santa Rosa County has 11 cases with one death and six hospitalizations.  The cases range in age from two months to 81 years. Santa Rosa County had 12 cases reported on Thursday, but one was reclassified.

There are now 2,900 cases in Florida, of which 2,757 are Florida residents and 135 are non-residents. The death toll now stands at 35.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 