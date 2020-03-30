Drive-in Church: Congregations Find Ways To Worship Together Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Churches across the area are finding ways to reach their congregations in our current world of COVID-19 social distancing.

Many have turned to live video streams on social media and websites, while others have taken a different approach.

Several churches, including Little Escambia Baptist Church in Flomaton and Atmore First Assembly of God, are holding drive-in church. Much like an old-fashioned drive-in movie, the congregation pulls into the parking lot to hear the Gospel while staying socially distanced.

At Little Escambia Baptist, a flatbed trailer in front of the sanctuary served as a makeshift stage as cars filled the parking lot Sunday morning. The drive-in service was also streamed live on social media, reaching over 700 viewers by Sunday night — many times more than the church’s sanctuary would hold.

“We are just trying to honor the Lord and fellowship as best we can in this kind of circumstance, in this kind of situation,” Pastor Jonathan Hill told the drive-in worshippers. “The most important thing is we want to lift Him up and exalt Him.”

At Grace Valley Baptist Church in Cantonment, the Sunday morning services were held outside with family groups socially distanced from each other.

“Father in heaven, God, we thank You today,” Grace Valley Pastor Don Neese prayed at the end of the outdoor service. “God it’s been good to come out to the field. Lord, to be able to preach in the field, to be able to sing in the field under the trees You made, under the sky oh God….I pray for people to come to Jesus.”

Pictured above and first below: Drive-in church Sunday at Little Escambia Baptist Church in Flomaton. Pictured bottom two photos: An outdoor service Sunday at Grave Valley Baptist Church in Cantonment. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.