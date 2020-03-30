Drive-in Church: Congregations Find Ways To Worship Together Amid COVID-19 Crisis

March 30, 2020

Churches across the area are finding ways to reach their congregations in our current world of COVID-19 social distancing.

Many have turned to live video streams on social media and websites, while others have taken a different approach.

Several churches, including Little Escambia Baptist Church in Flomaton and Atmore First Assembly of God, are holding drive-in church. Much like an old-fashioned drive-in movie, the congregation pulls into the parking lot to hear the Gospel while staying socially distanced.

At Little Escambia Baptist, a flatbed trailer in front of the sanctuary served as a makeshift stage as cars filled the parking lot Sunday morning. The drive-in service was also streamed live on social media, reaching over 700 viewers by Sunday night — many times more than the church’s sanctuary would hold.

“We are just trying to honor the Lord and fellowship as best we can in this kind of circumstance, in this kind of situation,” Pastor Jonathan Hill told the drive-in worshippers. “The most important thing is we want to lift Him up and exalt Him.”

At Grace Valley Baptist Church in Cantonment, the Sunday morning services were held outside with family groups socially distanced from each other.

“Father in heaven, God, we thank You today,” Grace Valley Pastor Don Neese prayed at the end of the outdoor service. “God it’s been good to come out to the field. Lord, to be able to preach in the field, to be able to sing in the field under the trees You made, under the sky oh God….I pray for people to come to Jesus.”

Pictured above and first below: Drive-in church Sunday at Little Escambia Baptist Church in Flomaton. Pictured bottom two photos: An outdoor service Sunday at Grave Valley Baptist Church in Cantonment. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 