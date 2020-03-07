Train Carrying Military Equipment Derails At Alabama-Florida State Line

About five cars of a CSX train hauling military equipment derailed Saturday morning at the Alabama-Florida state line.

The cars left the track coming out of the railyard in Flomaton, just a few feet north of a street known as Alley 5 in Century. There were no injuries reported.

The entire train was carrying military vehicles and equipment on flatbed railcars. The derailment blocked the railroad crossings at Old Flomaton Road and East Cottage Street in Century.

This was the second train derailment in Flomaton in less than two weeks. On February 26, two empty cars of northbound CSX train derailed at the College Street crossing, not far from Flomaton Elementary School. [Read more...]

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.