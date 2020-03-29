All Non-Essential Businesses In Alabama Now Closed For Three Weeks
March 29, 2020
All non-essential businesses in Alabama closed by 5 p.m. Saturday under order from Gov. Kay Ivey in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. They will remain closed for three weeks.
The businesses ordered closed include entertainment venues such as theaters, racetracks, indoor children’s play area and casinos; athletic facilities including fitness centers, spas, and activities on commercial or playground equipment; close-contact service providers such barber shops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning salons; and retail stores such as department stores, furniture stores, clothing stores and sporting goods stores. A more complete list in the order below.
Gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies and business types not on the list below can remain open.
The order also prohibits any non-work related gathering of 10 more people or that cannot maintain a 6-foot separation between people.
Among the businesses ordered closed in Alabama are:
Entertainment venues as follows:
- Night clubs
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
- Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)
- Racetracks
- Indoor children’s play areas
- Adult entertainment venues
- Casinos
- Bingo halls
- Venues operated by social clubs
Athletic facilities and activities as follows:
- Fitness centers and commercial gyms
- Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
- Yoga, barre, and spin facilities
- Spectator sports
- Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet
- Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
- Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Close-contact service providers as follows:
- Barber shops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
Massage-therapy establishments and massage services
- Retail stores as follows:
- Furniture and home-furnishings stores
- Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores
- Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores
- Department stores
- Sporting goods stores
- Book, craft, and music stores
