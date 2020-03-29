All Non-Essential Businesses In Alabama Now Closed For Three Weeks

All non-essential businesses in Alabama closed by 5 p.m. Saturday under order from Gov. Kay Ivey in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. They will remain closed for three weeks.

The businesses ordered closed include entertainment venues such as theaters, racetracks, indoor children’s play area and casinos; athletic facilities including fitness centers, spas, and activities on commercial or playground equipment; close-contact service providers such barber shops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning salons; and retail stores such as department stores, furniture stores, clothing stores and sporting goods stores. A more complete list in the order below.

Gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies and business types not on the list below can remain open.

The order also prohibits any non-work related gathering of 10 more people or that cannot maintain a 6-foot separation between people.

Among the businesses ordered closed in Alabama are:

Entertainment venues as follows:

Night clubs

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert venues

Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers

Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)

Racetracks

Indoor children’s play areas

Adult entertainment venues

Casinos

Bingo halls

Venues operated by social clubs

Athletic facilities and activities as follows:

Fitness centers and commercial gyms

Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

Yoga, barre, and spin facilities

Spectator sports

Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet

Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers as follows:

Barber shops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons and spas

Body-art facilities and tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage-therapy establishments and massage services