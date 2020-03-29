All Non-Essential Businesses In Alabama Now Closed For Three Weeks

March 29, 2020

All non-essential businesses in Alabama closed by 5 p.m. Saturday under order from Gov. Kay Ivey in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. They will remain closed for three weeks.

The businesses ordered closed include entertainment venues such as theaters, racetracks, indoor children’s play area and casinos; athletic facilities including fitness centers, spas, and activities on commercial or playground equipment; close-contact service providers such barber shops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning salons; and retail stores such as department stores, furniture stores, clothing stores and sporting goods stores. A more complete list in the order below.

Gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies and business types  not on the list below can remain open.

The order also prohibits any non-work related gathering of 10 more people or that cannot maintain a 6-foot separation between people.

Among the businesses ordered closed in Alabama are:

Entertainment venues as follows:

  • Night clubs
  • Bowling alleys
  • Arcades
  • Concert venues
  • Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
  • Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)
  • Racetracks
  • Indoor children’s play areas
  • Adult entertainment venues
  • Casinos
  • Bingo halls
  • Venues operated by social clubs

Athletic facilities and activities as follows:

  • Fitness centers and commercial gyms
  • Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
  • Yoga, barre, and spin facilities
  • Spectator sports
  • Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet
  • Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
  • Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers as follows:

  • Barber shops
  • Hair salons
  • Waxing salons
  • Threading salons
  • Nail salons and spas
  • Body-art facilities and tattoo services
  • Tanning salons

Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

  • Retail stores as follows:
  • Furniture and home-furnishings stores
  • Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores
  • Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores
  • Department stores
  • Sporting goods stores
  • Book, craft, and music stores

Written by William Reynolds 

 